AEW star reacts to Dominik Mysterio mocking CM Punk ahead of his WWE in-ring return

Dominik Mysterio will be CM Punk's first opponent in WWE since The Best in the World's dramatic return at Survivor Series, and an AEW star has reacted to some of the strong words that Dom has been throwing Punk's way.

Punk and Mysterio will face each other on December 26th at WWE's annual Madison Square Garden house show, as well as at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles a few days later.

The former AEW World Champion recently stated that he had always wanted to punch Dom in the face, even when he was an 8-year-old kid. Mysterio didn't take this comment lying down and posted a gif on Twitter of CM Punk botching a move before landing a sloppy-looking punch during a match in All Elite Wrestling.

The person being punched in the clip Dominik posted was AEW star Austin Gunn, who reacted with a gif of his own that suggested that he was a little taken aback by the fact a clip of him being punched in the face was being used as promotional material.

There is a connection between the clip Dominik Mysterio posted and his upcoming match with CM Punk

While some fans who aren't familiar with CM Punk's work in AEW might not notice it, there is a connection between the clip of him punching Austin Gunn and his upcoming match with Dominik Mysterio: the venue.

The clip Dominik used was taken from the trios match where Punk teamed up with FTR to take on The Gunns and Max Caster from the June 1st, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite. This episode of Dynamite was famous for being All Elite Wrestling's debut in California, and it took place at The KIA Forum, the same place Dominik and Punk will face each other over the holiday period.

The KIA Forum was also the site of an event that inadvertently changed Punk's AEW career forever as he infamously broke his foot jumping into the crowd before his match had even started. This led to him sitting out of action for 2 months, which then led to Jon Moxley becoming the Interim AEW World Champion.

