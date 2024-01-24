AEW star reacts after ex-WCW wrestler Ice Train suddenly passes away at 56

A certain AEW star has just expressed his condolences following the passing earlier today of Harold Hogue, known to many as former WCW wrestler Ice Train. The star in question would be former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hogue was known as one-half of Fire and Ice, a tag team he had with Scott Norton. They started teaming up in 1996 and were a tag team for almost a year. Ice Train would then have a single run for a year.

He then departed WCW and returned in 2000 under a new persona. He was then known as "M.I. Smooth." He would have one final run with the company for a year until the merger between them and WWF began. Smooth would retire shortly after.

For one final night, he would make his wrestling in-ring return in 2019, European Wrestling Promotion, as he faced Dave Taylor.

On Twitter, Powerhouse Hobbs had a short message for the former WCW wrestler. He offered his condolences and hoped he was at peace.

"RIP ICE TRAIN," Hobbs wrote.

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda offer our condolences to Harold Hogue and his family.

What was your best memory of the WCW star? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.