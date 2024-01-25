AEW star reacts to fan outrage over Hook kicking out of the Muscle Buster at one: "I agree with you"

A top AEW star has a sarcastic reaction to the fan outrage over the FTW Champion Hook kicking out of a finishing move at the count of one during the World Championship match on Dynamite recently.

The AEW star in question is Samoa Joe himself. Last week on Dynamite, the FTW Champion Hook was set to challenge the All Elite World Champion Joe for the title. The title match took place in the main event of Dynamite last week, and the bout received praise from the fans on the internet.

However, many fans also criticized a spot where Hook kicked out of Joe's finishing move, Muscle Buster, at one only. This led to fans' outrage, and Samoa Joe was asked about the same during his interview with WrestleZone's Matt Black recently. The Samoan Submission Machine seemingly had a sarcastic answer:

“I say they should their grievances. They should tweet about it, and they should Instagram about it, and they should let the works know about their displeasure about what happened during that. I think it needs to be that way, it needs to be unadulterated, unfiltered. You need to say what you think and get out there and let the world know how you feel about it."

He further added:

"I thought it was a damn travesty myself. I agree with you. It was ridiculous, and I can’t believe it happened, and it’s disgusting, and it’s wrong. Let’s get together, man, get a petition. I didn’t see no petition yet. Are y’all serious about this? We need a petition. I’ll be the first to sign. It’s gross. That’s what I think. Let the free man speak the free word.” [H/T: 411MANIA]

Hook is not finished with the AEW World Champion

Despite a valiant effort, Hook failed to capture the AEW World Title from Samoa Joe after passing out to his submission. Nevertheless, this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Hook yet again confronted Joe and vowed to see him again:

"Last week, you won. I lost. I don't know when, I don't know where, I WILL see you again."

Only time will tell where the story is heading and when Hook will get his next World Title opportunity.

