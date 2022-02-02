AEW star reacts to former WWE Superstar's debut against Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley will face former WWE superstar Brian Kendrick at AEW Dynamite. Moxley’s colleague Colt Cabana was one of the many people who reacted to the news on social media.

It was reported a few weeks back that Brian Kendrick requested his release from WWE. He was working as a backstage producer for WWE NXT, and 205 Live at the time.

He had been a part of the company on an on and off basis since 2000. He lifted the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once.

Shortly after it was reported that WWE had granted him his release, AEW announced that he would make his debut on Dynamite against Jon Moxley.

It’s not clear if this will be a one-time thing or if he will get the #AllElite banner and be a part of the company. Brian Kendrick is a veteran of the wrestling business and will be a valuable addition as a backstage personality.

Interestingly, Kendrick’s last match for WWE was in October 2020. He teamed up with Mansoor to defeat Ever Rise, now working as 2point0 in AEW.

Jon Moxley has never faced Brian Kendrick in singles competition before. However, they did team up once for Dragon Gate USA to defeat Jimmy Jacobs and Paul London in just under 15 minutes.

Jon Moxley will wrestle in AEW for the third time since returning

Michael Shane's AEW debut is coming any day now.

Since returning from his near three-month-long hiatus, Jon Moxley has wrestled in two matches in All Elite Wrestling.

His first match saw him defeat Ethan Page on Rampage via referee stoppage. His second match was equally competitive at the Beach Break edition of Rampage when he defeated one half of the Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens.

Brian Kendrick will be his third match for Tony Khan’s company since his return.

Jon Moxley has also faced Homicide for the GCW Championship at GCW The Wrld at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The former All Elite Wrestling world champion faced Channing Thomas at NEW WrestleFest and won in just over two minutes.

