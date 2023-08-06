AEW star reacts after getting banned from ringside during major match on Collision

House of Black recently defended their AEW World Trios Championship against Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin in an Open House Match. As per the bout's rules, the challenger could add a stipulation of their choosing to the showdown.

The challengers chose an interesting stipulation for the match: getting the fourth member of House of Black, Julia Hart, banned from the ringside. The challengers' decision likely stemmed from the fact that Hart is known to cause distractions and interferences in the matches of her stablemates.

Despite the added stipulation, House of Black still emerged victorious, but Julia Hart did not take the ban lightly. She took to Twitter to express her anger at her real-life fiance, Lee Johnson, who was a part of the challenging team. The House of Black member called Johnson a "couch boy" and mentioned he was not getting any hugs.

"I can confirm Lee Johnson is not getting any……..hugs. Comes back to work and thinks he can just ban me from ringside because he knows what I’m capable of #couchboy," posted Hart.

J U L I A @TheJuliaHart I can confirm Lee Johnson is not getting any……..hugs. Comes back to work and thinks he can just ban me from ringside because he knows what I’m capable of. #couchboy

The match marked Lee Johnson's return from injury after about three and a half months. The star's last televised bout before last night came on the April 12, 2023, episode of ROH on HonorClub. During the show, he and Cole Karter went up against Alex Reynolds & John Silver of The Dark Order.

House of Black will face CM Punk and FTR on the next episode of AEW Collision

Shortly after House of Black's successful title defense, it was announced that the dominant trio would put their gold on the line next week against CMFTR. The babyface team comprises CM Punk and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

CM Punk, Wheeler, and Harwood last wrestled together on the June 24, 2023, episode of AEW Collision. Bullet Club Gold bested the trio during the show.

Considering the level of talent involved, the match between CMFTR and House of Black will be a must-watch.

Are you excited to see the clash between House of Black and CMFTR? Let us know in the comments section below.

