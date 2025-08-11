AEW star reacts to Gunther's heartwarming message for The Undertaker

Gunther recently shared a heartwarming post with The Undertaker. He appeared on The Deadman's Six Feet Under podcast, where they discussed some key stories about their respective careers. It was a pretty wholesome post, and an AEW star could not help but react to it.
Satnam Singh reacted to Gunther's Instagram post with The Undertaker. The Ring General shared a picture with The Phenom and his wife, Michelle McCool. He wrote that while he and Taker belong to two different eras of professional wrestling, they share the same respect for each other.
The 37-year-old is known for being a serious and cold personality in and out of the ring. Therefore, such a sentiment coming from him was a surprise for the fans. AEW star Satnam Singh liked this post to show his love for the two stars.
Check out his reaction below:
The post has been making a lot of waves on the internet as of late. Over the past 24 hours, it has gained more than 88 thousand likes and 123 reposts on Instagram.
Gunther revealed his special demand if he ever had to face The Undertaker
Gunther is one of the top stars of the current generation of professional wrestlers. Many of his fans often talk about a dream match between him and The Undertaker. Recently, The Ring General gave his thoughts about this dream match, where he revealed his special demands if it ever were to happen.
Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Ring General said that if he ever had to lock horns with The Phenom, he would have done a promo where he had demanded to enter the ring after him. The former World Heavyweight Champion explained that if he had entered first, his momentum would have cooled down following The Deadman's long entrance.
"I would have definitely cut a promo where I demand to walk out second in that match. Because if I walk out first after the, after that entrance, I'm cool down again. I'm not ready to go," he said. [From 1:05:27 to 1:05:34]
Check out the full interview below:
The 37-year-old recently dropped the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam following a grueling match against CM Punk. He is currently rumored to be on hiatus from WWE, with his return expected in the coming months.
