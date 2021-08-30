AEW star reacts to Jake Paul's win over Tyron Woodley

AEW star Griff Garrison had his say on the much-hyped boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul defeated Woodley via split decision, with the first two judges scoring 77-75 and 78-74 in Jake's favor while the third judge scored it 77-75 for Woodley.

This win took the American YouTube sensation to an unbeaten record of 4 and no defeats. Concurrently, Woodley became the first person to take him past the second round in a boxing match.

Several fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions regarding the match. Among them was AEW's Griff Garrison, who tweeted the following after the match:

"Forever a @jakepaul and @LoganPaul mark"- Griff Garrison tweeted.

Griff Garrison is one half of the tag-team Varsity Blonds. They are one of the highest-ranked tag teams in AEW. They have challenged for the tag team titles once before, coming up short against the Young Bucks.

Jake Paul showed respect to Tyron Woodley after their fight

The build-up to the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley match saw a lot of trash-talking from both men. But, Jake Paul had a ton of respect for the former UFC Welterweight Champion after the match.

"I don't know what to say but he's a tough opponent," Paul said. "He has been boxing, fighting and striking for 20-something years. I have been doing this for three years. This was a tougher fight than I expected. My legs felt weird from the locker room. I don't know what to say. He put up a good fight and came in shape. I have nothing but respect for him. There was a lot of s**t talk but I apologize if I offended his team." (h/t: CBS Sports)

This was Woodley's boxing debut and first foray in a combat sports ring after losing at UFC 260 to Vicente Luque in the first round. Meanwhile, Jake Paul picked up his first victory via split decision after winning the other three by TKOs.

