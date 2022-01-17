AEW star reacts to Mustafa Ali asking for his release from WWE 

Mustafa Ali has asked for his release from WWE, as he announced on Twitter, and it hasn't taken long for stars from rival promotion AEW to offer their support.

AEW star Santana reacted to Ali's announcement, offering his respect to the former Retribution leader in what can be described as a time of uncertainty. Santana is one half of the tag-team Proud and Powerful and a member of the Inner Circle.

Mustafa Ali spent much of 2021 engaged in a program with Mansoor. The two performed together as a tag team before their partnership fell apart. The feud culminated in a match at Crown Jewel, where Ali failed to pick up the victory.

Where could Mustafa Ali go next?

It has not been confirmed whether or not WWE will grant his request, but Ali is not short of options should his tenure come to an end soon.

Being touted as such a multi-faceted performer by fans and peers alike, Mustafa Ali could work in a variety of promotions that have grown while he has been with WWE.

IMPACT Wrestling could be an interesting choice; the company has a wide array of athletic talent that Ali can compete with.

NJPW could have a place for Ali in either of their US or Japanese-based divisions. He could utilize his high-flying arsenal in the Japanese promotion's esteemed Junior Heavyweight division.

AEW will be the heavy favorite to land the WWE Superstar. The likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly made the switch between promotions last year, and Ali could be looking to follow suit.

If Ali is granted his request by WWE, which promotion would you like to see him sign with? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku