AEW star reacts to Randy Orton’s heartwarming viral video with a three-word message 

Veteran wrestler and current AEW star Mark Henry recently reacted to a heartwarming video involving former WWE World Champion Randy Orton with a three-word message.

Last weekend, The Apex Predator attended MMA Fight Night at UFC St. Louis. Fans were treated to a heartfelt moment when Welterweight MMA fighter Joaquin Buckley, following his victory over Nursulton Ruziboev, rushed out of the ring to share a hug with The Viper.

The video went viral on social media, with several fans and wrestling pundits reacting to it. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also took to his Twitter/X account to share his thoughts.

"This is awesome!" Henry posted.

Randy Orton opens up about his favorite young WWE Superstars

WWE NXT has produced several main-roster superstars over the last decade. In recent times, we have seen several NXT stars such as Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Austin Theory, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, and Carmelo Hayes make their way to the main roster after solid displays on the developmental brand.

During a recent discussion with Adam's Apple, Randy Orton opened up on the next generation of superstars coming through the NXT ranks.

"I’m a fan of Bron Breakker. I’ve been a fan of Austin Theory. I think Grayson Waller is great. There’s a lot of guys in NXT that I’m not necessarily aware of, but when I was down there getting ready to get back on the road last fall, I saw a lot of great talent down there, guys and girls. As far as one particular person, that’s a tough question," Randy Orton said.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton is currently involved in the King of the Ring Tournament on SmackDown. The former champion locked horns with the legendary AJ Styles in the opening round of the tournament last week.

After a thrilling back-and-forth encounter, The Apex Predator slayed The Phenomenal One with an RKO to advance to the Quarterfinals. The legendary superstar will now square off against former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.