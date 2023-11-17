AEW star reacts to Ronda Rousey's brutal attack in debut outside WWE

Ronda Rousey recently branched out of WWE, but instead of enjoying a major victory from the get-go, she was attacked during her debut. The end outcome has since caught the attention of some AEW stars.

Ronda departed WWE not too long ago, and many believed her career in pro wrestling was finished. However, her recently announced match for Wrestling Revolver didn't go too well for her. Instead of wiping the floor with Billy Starks and Athena, the Fallen Goddess used her title to take Rousey out.

Athena recently took to social media to react to a clip of her attacking Ronda Rousey during her recent appearance at Wrestling Revolver.

"And I'd do it again!!!!. @RondaRousey and @MarinaShafir definitely learned about 'MIT' tonight! #ForeverROHChamp," Athena posted.

The attack has already fueled rumors that Rousey could be AEW-bound and might even be Tony Khan's surprise signee for Full Gear this weekend. Only time will tell, but it will be interesting to see how the All Elite Wrestling audience reacts to Ronda Rousey after the online WWE fandom seemingly rejected her.

Shayna Baszler believes that Ronda Rousey is unappreciated in pro wrestling

Despite having a brief feud with Ronda before she parted with WWE, Shayna still seems to hold her in high regard. During an interview with WrestleZone, she expressed her belief that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion gets unwarranted hate.

"I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words."

"Because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE. I think she’s under appreciated in some sense.” (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey will end up in AEW, as the opponents she could end up facing will be nothing like her WWE matches. Perhaps this could be how she ends up proving herself to wrestling fans.

