AEW star reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE

AEW star Swerve Strickland is the latest star to react and stand in solidarity with Sasha Banks and Naomi. The pair walked out of the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW due to creative differences.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions turned the world upside down when they walked out after reaching an impass regarding the future of the women's division, their characters and their championships.

Neither Banks nor Naomi have made a public statement regarding their actions. However, WWE released a statement claiming that the pair weren't comfortable working with certain performers and that they weren't respected as champions.

Among the many wrestlers who disagree with WWE's statement and stand with Sasha Banks and Naomi is Swerve Strickland. He tagged the two superstars on his on his Twitter account with three fists next to each other.

Other AEW stars who have had their say include Dax Harwood of FTR and CM Punk, who himself famously walked out of WWE in 2014 after being fed up with the company.

What is next for Sasha Banks and Naomi?

The possibilities are endless for both women if they are to officially leave WWE and not go back. However, what avenues could Sasha Banks and Naomi travel down if they were to become free agents?

The obvious answer for a number of fans would be to go to AEW, where the women's division features a number of wrestlers who would be able to have classic matches with either Banks or Naomi.

In the case of Banks, she has already dipped her toe into the world of movies and television. She famously made her acting debut in the hit series "The Mandalorian" and has expressed interest in working in Hollywood once again in the future.

As for Naomi, as a former SmackDown Women's Champion she certainly has what it takes to be a force to be reckoned with in any wrestling promotion she ends up in. That is, of course, if the pair leave WWE.

Do you think they will leave WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

