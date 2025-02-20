AEW star reacts to shoutout from music industry legend

A top AEW star reacted on social media after being applauded by a 53-year-old musician. On tonight's Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill wrestled in a huge match. Rancid star Lars Frederiksen was a massive fan of the contest and spoke highly of it. He has been a guitarist and vocalist in Rancid for over three decades.

Ad

The former TNT Champion has been feuding with the Learning Tree member for several weeks. The duo have taken on each other at several places recently, not just limiting their violence to the squared circle. For weeks, they have been interfering in each other's business. After attacking each other so far, they officially met in the ring on AEW Dynamite in a Street Fight match.

The two giants crossed all lines in terms of violence tonight. They used a wrench, trash cans, bricks, and many other weapons in an attempt to take each other down. In the end, Powerhouse Hobbs threw Big Bill on a table wrapped with barbed wire. After the former Cass was unable to beat the 10-count after the table spot, the former was announced as the winner of the brutal contest.

Ad

Trending

Following the match, Lars Frederiksen praised the two stars on X/Twitter. Acknowledging the tweet, Hobbs wrote that he appreciated the compliment about their match on AEW Dynamite.

"My dude since @allprowrestling, I appreciate ya mane," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the two stars will face each other again or if this bout was the finale between the duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE