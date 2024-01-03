AEW star reacts to The Rock possibly becoming the President of the United States: "He's going to have to woo me"

The idea of celebrity candidates like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson running for President has become more common in recent years. However, an AEW star recently reacted to the idea of The Great One running The White House.

The star in question is WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. During an interview with Premier Live TV, Henry stated that based on the popularity of the People's Champ worldwide, it would not be wrong to say that The Rock could one day become the President of the United States.

The former World Heavyweight Champion believes The Rock has the charisma and popularity to potentially make a successful run for President. Henry did note that he would need to be convinced to vote for The Rock based on his policy positions, not just his wrestling or acting fame.

"He's going to have to woo me. He going to have to make some promises and he going to have to keep those promises to the people," Henry said. [From 31:43 onwards]

Mark Henry talks about the Nation of Domination

Mark Henry fondly discussed the impact of the famous WWE faction Nation of Domination in a recent interview. He described the group, which included himself, Ron Simmons/Faarooq, D'Lo Brown, and The Rock, as bad men in pajamas who were easily one of the most influential factions.

Henry emphasized how beloved they still are, saying, "People f***ing love the Nation of Domination." The Hall of Famer noted that after the stable ended, every member went on to have tremendous individual success and championship runs.

He added that he learned immensely from D'Lo even though they were close in age and stated that Ron Simmons was the faction's "Master Teacher."

"If Ron started talking everybody shut up and listen, that's how influential Ron was," said the legend. [31:02 - 31:07]

Henry clarified that Simmons meant a great deal to the Nation of Domination, summarizing the stable's lasting popularity and impact, which was "beyond measure."

The wrestling veteran expressed his love for the group and desire to see them honored for their contributions to wrestling history. The Nation of Domination made a big impression on both fans and members like Henry.

