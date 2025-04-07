AEW star reacts to The Young Bucks' shocking return at Dynasty 2025: "You clever mfers"

An AEW star reacted to The Young Bucks making a surprising return during the main event of Dynasty 2025. The former World Tag Team Champions had been absent from television for the past several months.
Shawn Dean has reacted to The Young Bucks' return at the Dynasty pay-per-view tonight. The 39-year-old has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and often performs in Ring of Honor as well. In the main event of Dynasty 2025, Swerve Strickland faced Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title.
After much chaos, The Young Bucks made their return at the end, just as Swerve was about to capture the World Title. The duo helped Moxley retain the title and left with loud boos from the crowd. Following their return, Shawn Dean had a message for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.
Taking to X/Twitter, Shawn Dean sent the following message to The Bucks upon their return at Dynasty:
"Young Bucks you clever mfers you!! #AEWDynasty."
Moreover, Hangman Page also came out to help Swerve during the main event, which could be a tease of The Bucks turning on their former Elite partner. Fans will have to wait and see where the story goes from here.