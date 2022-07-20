"I bullied him" - 35-year-old star reacts to upcoming match against Jon Moxley's faction on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2

AEW star Trent Beretta recently hyped up his match against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and former teammate Wheeler Yuta on social media.

Beretta and Yuta have a lot of history together as they were former stablemates in Best Friends when the latter replaced him in April 2021. The Roppongi Vice member will team up with Chuck Taylor for tomorrow's Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 in a tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor expressed that Greg (short for Trent's real name, Gregory Marasciulo) bullied Yuta so much that he joined the BCC and would have to fight him now.

Beretta responded by saying he tormented the AEW star because he endured William Regal's slap a few months ago that made him go to the stable after a brutal match against Jon Moxley.

"I bullied him because he was doing bdsm slaps to the face with william regal tough boys club he started it," he wrote.

Check out his response here:

To recall, Beretta antagonized Yuta in a series of backstage confrontations after the latter expressed his desire to join the BCC. It will be interesting to see if Best Friends will prove Yuta wrong about joining the faction.

Trent Beretta's reaction to his match against Jon Moxley's team garnered fans' response

On Twitter, fans gave differing opinions after Trent Beretta's response to his match against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley.

This fan wanted to see Beretta and Chuck Taylor exact revenge on Yuta due to how the latter left the group.

Another user suggested that Beretta should cut a promo centered around having closure with Yuta.

i_am_mohi @mohindra_1081 @trentylocks Trent plz cut a promo after the match and tell yuta that u didn't like him joining the best friends. And end the promo saying you're proud of him something like that. We all know the storyline was dropped but it was started so you can give it a proper ending @trentylocks Trent plz cut a promo after the match and tell yuta that u didn't like him joining the best friends. And end the promo saying you're proud of him something like that. We all know the storyline was dropped but it was started so you can give it a proper ending ❤

One fan, meanwhile, would love to see some "shenanigans" involving Best Friends' Orange Cassidy and BCC's William Regal, who will accompany their respective teams.

Wayne Gardner-Addams @ChompQuack @trentylocks If this match doesn't involve some OC vs Regal shenanigans, I'm filing a lawsuit with your lawyer, Danhausen. @trentylocks If this match doesn't involve some OC vs Regal shenanigans, I'm filing a lawsuit with your lawyer, Danhausen.

Lastly, a couple of users felt Greg was wrong to bully the ROH Pure Champion, even when they're teammates.

Tayill @TayKZY @trentylocks You shouldn’t have bullied him Greg; he clearly responds better to slaps @trentylocks You shouldn’t have bullied him Greg; he clearly responds better to slaps

Fans will have to watch Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 to see whether Best Friends will defeat the Blackpool Combat Club duo.

What are your thoughts on Trent Beretta's reaction to tomorrow's match? Sound off in the comments section below.

