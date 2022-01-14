AEW star reacts to William Regal and Samoa Joe's WWE release

William Regal and Samoa Joe's impact can be felt across both AEW and WWE. Hence, it was no surprise that Malakai Black not only had great things to say about them, but also welcomed the two men to AEW.

William Regal and Samoa Joe were integral senior figures in NXT. Regal was especially important as an on-screen authority figure and a backstage producer and mentor for the young talent. Their recent release led to a major outpouring of love and support from the wrestling community.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the former Aleister Black spoke about the aforementioned releases:

“For Joe, whether that would be in an active competitor part or just someone who helps produce, I would welcome it,” Black said. “I actually spoke to Mr. Regal the day of and just expressed my gratitude to him. Because there are a few people that I always went to, to filter my ideas and filter my process, and him and Terry Taylor always pop in my head whenever I try to plan stuff or do stuff or think about stuff. He was a big part of that. He was the one who originally saw me back in the UK, back in Progress. He was the one who made it all happen," revealed Black. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Malakai Black attributes AEW success to William Regal

Malakai Black attributed his mainstream success to William Regal, further stating that the former European Champion is a credit to the business:

“So I owe a lot, if not almost anything of my mainstream success to William Regal and he is a credit to the business in any shape or way. And whatever he decides to do, I hope he realizes that he’s very respected and he’s very loved and that he, if he were to make that decision (sign with AEW), if that was the direction that would, I think that the business would be better for it. Because there is none more equipped to learn from than William Regal,” added Black.

Samoa Joe was the NXT Champion not too long ago, so he might still have something to offer from an in-ring perspective. Meanwhile, William Regal would be a great asset for Tony Khan to help with booking and production. Both veterans seem to be essential signings for AEW.

