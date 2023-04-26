AEW star reacts to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's latest Instagram post

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest attractions in the wrestling business. It now seems she has a supporter in the form of current AEW star Sonny Kiss.

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She is currently preparing for her first title defense at the Backlash event on May 6, 2023, against Zelina Vega.

During her preparation, Rhea Ripley posted several workout videos on her Instagram handle, showcasing how she keeps herself in shape for high-profile bouts.

One of her most recent videos caught the attention of AEW star Sonny Kiss, who expressed her appreciation for Ripley's work in the gym.

Sonny Kiss had this to say

Will Ripley walk out of Backlash as the champion? Only time will tell.

Rhea Ripley's boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Matthews has been on a roll lately

Someone who also knows a lot about gold is Rhea Ripley's real-life partner and current AEW star, Buddy Matthews. He has had a very eventful 2023 so far. Matthews became one-third of the World Trios Champions with the House of Black at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023. Besides that, he has competed in numerous title bouts.

Matthews has challenged for both the AEW International and TNT Championships since the turn of the new year. He faced Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on the January 25 edition of Dynamite and Orange Cassidy for the International Championship on April 12.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Orange Cassidy vs Buddy Matthews was such a well wrestled TV match.



Going into the match, the story was that Buddy severely injured Orange's hand. They played it so amazingly throughout the match before the babyface champion outsmarted the heel. Orange Cassidy vs Buddy Matthews was such a well wrestled TV match.Going into the match, the story was that Buddy severely injured Orange's hand. They played it so amazingly throughout the match before the babyface champion outsmarted the heel. https://t.co/IBEmogYqsa

Matthews came up short on both occasions but is still a World Trios Champion with Brody King and Malakai Black. They have already made two successful defenses. Meanwhile, Ripley has been making waves in WWE as part of The Judgment Day.

Have you enjoyed Buddy Matthews' AEW run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes