AEW star recalls origin of relationship with Adam Cole's stablemate 

Adam Cole was associated with WWE's developmental territory NXT for quite a few years before signing with AEW. Along with Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, they formed a faction and called themselves 'The Undisputed Era.' Recently, AEW's Marina Shafir cited how her relationship with Strong blossomed.

It is not uncommon for stars to commence friendships and relationships as time passes. Over the years, the industry has witnessed a growth in the number of power couples. Cole and Britt Baker have been dating for quite a while and have made their relationship public on AEW programming.

On the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Shafir stated how Roderick slid into her DM's, and the two began talking during their time on PWG:

“I had met Roddy [Roderick Strong] at PWG and he slid into my DMs and… you know. You know the pro wrestling charm. We all fall victim to it. I know how to sweep people off their feet, but he f****** got me (laughs).” (H/T EWrestling News)

Adam Cole is out of in-ring competition due to an injury

Adam Cole last competed in All Elite Wrestling at the Forbidden Door event in June. He suffered a severe concussion during the match and has been out of action since.

However, to everyone's surprise, the 33-year-old star returned on an edition of Dynamite in August and turned on The Elite. While there were rumors abuzz about a potential return at Full Gear, it seems his concussion was worse than initially thought and is seemingly a cause of concern among the AEW medical personnel.

There is no confirmation on how long the former NXT Champion will be out of action for.

Do you think Adam Cole should return in an administrative role on AEW? Sound off in the comments.

