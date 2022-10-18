AEW star Red Velvet: "That’s kind of where I got my spirit animal fighting from"(Exclusive)

AEW star Red Velvet recently opened up about where she gets her fighting spirit from, with the 30-year-old star revealing that she has a fight running through her family's veins.

Velvet has been in the wrestling business for over six years at the time of writing, having wrestled for major promotions such as NWA, SHINE, and her current home of All Elite Wrestling.

However, it seems as if the AEW star has always had a fighting side to her, thanks to her father, the former WBC Flyweight Boxing Champion, Prudencio Cardona.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Red Velvet not only gave a little bit more background to her family's legacy in boxing, but also shared how she began training to become a professional wrestler.

“Born and raised from Miami [Florida], I am fully Colombian, my dad was a professional boxer in Colombia. My dad was Prudencio Cardona, him and his brother Ricardo Cardona where one of the only brothers to both hold flyweight boxing titles in South America, and that’s kind of where I got my spirit animal fighting from. I was training in Miami, I trained with JB Cool from Fighting Evolution Wrestling, and La Rosa Negra she’s from Puerto Rico but she was living in Miami at the time, so I trained with both of them and that’s kind of where I got started, 305 til I die.” [0:48-1:29]

Red Velvet is currently off AEW TV due to an injury

This year saw the first real change in Red Velvet's character since arriving in AEW, as she shed her good girl persona in favor of being a member of "The Baddies" alongside Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan.

Unfortunately, for the 30-year-old, her momentum was brought to a screeching halt after she sustained an injury in June and has not been seen since.

Due to her injury, Lelia Grey was brought in to become an "Interim" member of The Baddies while Velvet recovers. However, it seems as if in recent months Grey has become more than just an interim member of the group.

