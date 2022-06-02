AEW star namedrops Amber Heard on Dynamite hours after Johnny Depp trial verdict

In the opening match of AEW Dynamite, Max Caster, like always, rapped during his entrance alongside The Gunn Club and Anthony Bowens, referencing the controversial Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict.

Earlier, Depp won a defamation battle against Heard over mutual domestic abuse allegations from when they were married. The trial, televised worldwide, lasted six weeks. The jury ruled in favor of The Pirates of the Caribbean star. Heard is liable for three counts of defamation, while Depp is eligible to receive $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

During the show, Caster wasted no time referencing the trial before the bout with AEW World Champion CM Punk and FTR in a trios match. The Acclaimed member said he'd make the babyfaces "pay like Heard." He also threw shade at FTR, saying they're riding Punk's coattails. Caster also mentioned Bret Hart.

After the rap, Caster teamed up with Austin and Colten Gunn to face Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

CM Punk and FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club on AEW Dynamite

During the match, FTR renewed their animosity against Billy Gunn's sons, Austin and Colten. When CM Punk got the tag, he attacked Max Caster's elbow, delighting the crowd.

Later, Billy tried to interfere while his sons distracted referee Aubrey Edwards while Caster tangled with Harwood on the ropes. In the end, Punk, Harwood, and Wheeler hit their finishers, the GTS and the Big Rig, on Austin to seal the victory.

Max Caster added another signature bar in his penchant for referencing trending events. While it was clearly for fun, The Acclaimed member touched another nerve.

