AEW star references Sasha Banks controversy while taking a shot at Sammy Guevara 

AEW star MJF recently referenced WWE Superstar Sasha Banks while firing a shot at Sammy Guevara on Twitter.

Last year, Guevara was caught up in a controversy after some objectionable comments he made about Sasha Banks from the past resurfaced on the internet. However, after serving a short suspension period and apologizing to Banks, The Spanish God was back on AEW Dynamite.

MJF and Sammy Guevara have been trading barbs on Twitter for the past few days. However, things escalated between the two after the Inner Circle member posted a picture of The Pinnacle leader.

In response, MJF tweeted that he had reported Sammy Guevara's account. He then proceeded to take a shot at the controversy and stated that he hopes the AEW star learns from his mistakes and doesn't get canceled again.

"Apparently Sammy posted a very unflattering photo of me. I’ve reported it. But I genuinely hope he learns from his actions and doesn’t get cancelled......again," tweeted MJF

A furious Sammy Guevara then slammed MJF for making fun of one of the "most difficult times" of his life. Guevara further stated that while fans praise the latter for his character work, he believes The Pinnacle leader is a genuinely unlikeable person.

That’s cool just take a jab at one of the most difficult times of my life. I like how everyone thinks this is “Good Character Work” meanwhile you are truly a real life piece of sh**," tweeted Guevara

MJF and Sammy Guevara could soon go to war in AEW

Though The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle went to war twice in the past, it seems like their differences in AEW are far from over.

All members of both stables are likely to settle their differences in singles or tag team matches. While fans expect MJF and Chris Jericho, leaders of The Pinnacle and Inner Circle respectively, to lock horns, it seems like AEW is planning to put the former in a feud against Sammy Guevara next.

Are you excited to see MJF and Sammy Guevara battle it out in AEW? Who do you think should win the feud between the two? Sound off in the comments section below.

