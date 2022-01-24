AEW star refers to The Miz to take shot at CM Punk

MJF and CM Punk's rivalry in AEW has seen the mention of various WWE stars, including The Miz. In a recent tweet, the former MLW star referred to The Miz to fire another shot at the Second City Saint.

During their epic promo battle on AEW Dynamite many weeks back, CM Punk called MJF a less famous Miz. This wasn't the only WWE reference as AJ Styles, Triple H, John Cena and Stephanie McMahon were either directly mentioned or referenced.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk made light work of Shawn Spears as he squashed the former Tye Dillinger in 10 seconds. An enraged MJF got up from commentary and rushed to the ring, only to see his scarf get snatched as he escaped the ring. The Voice of the Voiceless proceeded to pose with Maxwell Jacob Friedman's signature scarf.

Taking to Twitter, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner posted a picture of his rival with the scarf and called him a less famous MJF.

CM Punk is undefeated in AEW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp MJF says CM Punk having a winning streak against underwhelming opponents doesn't make him championship material, it makes him RYBACK MJF says CM Punk having a winning streak against underwhelming opponents doesn't make him championship material, it makes him RYBACK

CM Punk is undefeated in AEW since making his in-ring debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

He has overcome some big challenges in the form of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and Wardlow. Wardlow got the closest to defeating the Straight Edge star as he dropped him with 8 powerbombs. However, a distraction from MJF cost the Pinnacle powerhouse the win.

CM Punk has wrestled other veterans and youngsters like Bobby Fish, QT Marshall, Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty. In perhaps what was his best match in All Elite Wrestling so far, CM Punk teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat MJF and FTR.

In his last big feud against Chris Jericho, MJF came out on top in terms of head-to-head singles wins but Le Champion got the final victory. It'll be interesting to see if the young villain is able to come out victorious against a veteran like Punk.

