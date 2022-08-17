Popular AEW star reflects on rivalry with Brock Lesnar during WWE tenure

AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show) recently reflected on his legendary rivalry with Brock Lesnar during the former's WWE stint.

Wight and Lesnar fought each other dozens of times in WWE on weekly shows and pay-per-views. However, the most iconic moment of their feud came during an episode of SmackDown in 2003, where The Beast superplexed The Big Show from the top rope, breaking the ring in the process.

In an interview with Cricket Next, Paul Wight was asked about his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The World's Largest Athlete had nothing but kind words for his former adversary.

“He was a great competitor, tremendous athlete, and again, he was one of those type of guys that comes along once in a generation, that kind of athlete, and he’s got such presence you know, I love that dude, he’s a great dude.” [7:54 - 8:06]

With Wight seemingly winding down his in-ring career and the powerhouses currently signed to different promotions, it's unlikely they will ever face off again. However, their feud will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest heavyweight rivalries in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar had great matches with a number of AEW stars

Paul Wight isn't the only man on the AEW roster who has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar over the years.

Several top AEW stars, including Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson, have featured in some memorable bouts against The Beast Incarnate during their WWE tenures.

Punk's match with Lesnar at SummerSlam 2013 is widely regarded as one of the finest matches in the show's history. Meanwhile, Danielson also showcased a stellar performance against The Beast at Survivor Series 2018. It will be interesting to see if these stars lock horns again in the future.

