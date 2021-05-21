AEW star refutes claims of quitting wrestling after firing shots at Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston 

Dax Harwood was quite unhappy when it became official that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. So much so that he took to Twitter to reveal he's quitting the wrestling business.

Harwood was also displeased about the fact that despite being in the top #5 of tag team rankings, FTR was yet to earn a shot at the titles since losing it to The Young Bucks at AEW: Full Gear 2020.

However, he recently took to Twitter again to clear the air about his future. He claimed his Twitter account was "hacked" and that he had no intention of quitting wrestling anytime soon. Harwood further stated that he's thankful for the outpouring of support from fans.

"I was hacked. I do not quit the wrestling business. Thanks for all the outpour of support. By “hacked” I mean I had too much wine," Harwood tweeted

It was a perfectly in-character tweet by Dax Harwood, who has been using social media as a tool to develop his heelish personality.

Harwood and his Pinnacle stablemates will be in action at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021, where they'll square off against The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match. If The Inner Circle loses, they'll have to disband as a stable.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will hope to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships

Over the last few weeks, the rivalry between the challengers and The Young Bucks has been steadily building and could come to a definitive conclusion on May 30.

Moxley and Kingston are the favorites to walk out as the new champions, though the Young Bucks could use some of their trademark underhanded tactics to retain the titles.

