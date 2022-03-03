AEW star regrets not taking decision after CM Punk got decimated on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Danhausen has admitted that he has some regrets over not being able to save CM Punk on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Once again, the Very Evil one made his presence felt during the casino tag team battle royale. He emerged from underneath the ring to save Trent Beretta from getting eliminated.

However, in the segment that followed the match, CM Punk and MJF exchanged words ahead of their Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution. After seemingly confiding in the Second City Saint, MJF beat Punk to a bloody pulp, right where Danhausen was situated under the ring.

Hausen took to Twitter afterwards to admit that he may have jumped the gun when it came to making the save on Dynamite.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Maybe Danhausen should’ve waited under the ring longer to save CM Punk #AEWDynamite Maybe Danhausen should’ve waited under the ring longer to save CM Punk #AEWDynamite

Despite Danhausen not coming to the rescue, current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, along with Darby Allin and Sting, did come to the aid of Punk after MJF had choked his former hero with a dog collar.

CM Punk vs. MJF isn't the only grudge match happening this Sunday!

The card for AEW Revolution is stacked from top to bottom with matches at varying points in their respective narrative. The Young Bucks and reDRagon, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are all relatively new rivalries in the AEW canon. However, there is one match that could match Punk vs MJF when it comes to the animosity between the two competitors.

The AEW Women's Championship match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa has enough bad blood flowing through it to level any grudge match in wrestling history. The two women have been embroiled in a feud for the ages that will finally come to ahead this Sunday on pay-per-view.

Are you looking forward to AEW Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below!

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Pratik Singh