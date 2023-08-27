AEW star regrets turning heel; asks for forgiveness

During a backstage segment on AEW Collision, AR Fox was face-to-face with Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, the same people he turned on almost a month ago.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Fox was kicked out of the Mogul Embassy after Swerve Strickland found him to be unreliable and was not convinced that he could have his back against their match with Sting and Allin.

Darby Allin and his friends came to Fox's aid and saved him from an attack from the Mogul Embassy. Tonight on AEW Collision, he asked for forgiveness from them following his actions the past few weeks.

He extended an olive branch to them, saying that he may not be able to make up for the blood that they shed, but he can give his word. To his surprise, Nick Wayne turned down the gesture. Darby Allin was the first to take the step to forgive Fox, but for Wayne, it seemed like it was going to take more time.

Expand Tweet

When he was affiliated with the Mogul Embassy, AR Fox disrespected the Buddy Wayne academy, and Nick Wayne could still be holding a grudge.

At AEW All In, Darby Allin and Sting can get redemption on their behalf when they take on Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin match.

Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?