AEW star rejects WWE to sign new deal with Tony Khan's company

While Tony Khan continues to strengthen the AEW roster with new names, the existing talent is also looking to stick around for longer. Brian Cage confirmed that he had re-signed with All Elite Wrestling after having talks with WWE.

Considered one of the most talented heavyweights inside the ring, Brian Cage had a brief stint in WWE's developmental, FCW, years ago before making a name for himself outside the company.

The former Lucha Underground star has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and during a recent appearance on Unleashed TV with Dan Severn and Eric Carroll, the 40-year star revealed his original deal was set to end in 2023.

Brian Cage stated that his agent was in conversations with WWE, and after going over the offers, he decided to remain in Tony Khan's promotion. The former FTW Champion explained that the biggest reason behind choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE was the nature of the contract.

Cage alluded to possibly being released from WWE at any given time if went there and felt he would end up earning better in All Elite Wrestling.

"My contract was coming up last year with AEW, and I was going back and forth with WWE and AEW with my agent. You know, trying to see where we should fit. There are pros and cons to both. The big reason, I mean there are a lot of reasons, but the big reason to stay with AEW was the fact that there is a lot more certainty, so to speak. It's not necessarily a guaranteed contract, but more, for lack of a better term, the contract was essentially guaranteed compared to WWE, which is, I could be signed there today and gone tomorrow? You know what I mean?" [From 13:53 onwards]

"If it's not broke, maybe don't fix it" - AEW's Brian Cage

The Mogul Embassy member is enjoying his time being All Elite and recalled being involved in the promotion since its early years. Brian Cage also recently welcomed another child into the world and believed that he gained a lot from re-signing with AEW.

Cage spoke about the "comfortability" factor he feels in AEW and was satisfied with how he has fared over the past few years.

The star's career is going along just fine at the moment, and he doesn't see the need to change his wrestling home.

"I've got a lengthy term with AEW as well. We just had another kid too, my son is about four and a half months old now; I have two other kids. I was thinking not just professionally, but personally, I'm like for the security, for the length of the contract, and you know comfortability as well; we're already there. I'm used to it. I was like yeah, if it's not broke, maybe don't fix it. I was like, maybe it was best to stay here and stay put." [14:35 - 15:03]

Brian Cage has been involved in pro wrestling for a long time. Since joining Sweve Strickland's faction, he's been featured more prominently on TV, which could have also swayed his decision not to leave the promotion.

