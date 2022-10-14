"I wasn't ready to be there" - Notable AEW star reminisces about possible reason WWE fired him under Vince McMahon's regime

Popular AEW star Trent Beretta has opened up about his often-forgotten time in WWE and addressed why the company eventually fired him.

Beretta spent over five years in WWE, working tryout matches in 2007 before being signed to their developmental system in 2008. He formed "The Dude Busters" with Caylen Croft while in the company and bounced between Raw, Smackdown, and Florida Championship Wrestling.

During his final months with the company, he was a part of the original NXT roster when it was rebranded in 2012. He wrestled exclusively for the "black and gold" before being released in early 2013.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm Trent Beretta now on #NXT . He was in Calgary Friday for Hart Legacy Trent Beretta now on #NXT . He was in Calgary Friday for Hart Legacy

Speaking in an interview with Wrestling Inc., Trent Beretta admitted that he was extremely young during his run. He expressed that he thought he wasn't ready to be put on that large of a stage:

"I never worked directly with Vince, I shook his hand in the hallway and it was ... I was such a baby when I was there. I was so young. I moved to FCW when I was 20 and debuted on TV at 22. But I think I wasn't ready to be there. So I mean, overall it was a good experience though. Nothing bad happened to me or anything. I'm trying to word it correctly. Yeah, that's enough." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Beretta doesn't hold any grudges with WWE, and jokingly admitted that he would have fired himself if he saw a version of himself in his early 20s:

"I would've fired me too, I probably wouldn't have hired me at 20." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Trent Beretta recently challenged for two major championships in AEW

Almost 10 years after being released from WWE, Trent Beretta has only grown stronger. He is now one of the most likable and popular AEW stars on the roster.

He has also regularly found himself in championship contention, especially recently where he has challenged for not one, but two of AEW's top prizes.

On the September 7th edition of Dynamite, Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy took on Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. Unfortunately for them, they suffered defeat on the night.

Trent then got another chance at gold in the form of the All-Atlantic Championship at the "Battle of the Belts IV" event on October 7th. Ironically, the bout was against Death Triangle's PAC, who once again picked up the win, only this time with shenanigans.

Fortunately for Trent, his good friend Orange Cassidy got revenge on PAC on the most recent episode of Dynamite. He defeated PAC, becoming the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

