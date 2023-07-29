AEW star Renee Paquette reacts to the 10-year anniversary of Total Divas with a 5-word message

AEW star Renee Paquette had a 5-word message in reaction to the 10th anniversary of Total Divas.

Total Divas was a reality show that gave an inside look into the personal and professional day-to-day lives of the female WWE Superstars and behind-the-scenes footage. The first episode of Total Divas aired on July 28, 2013, and the show ran for six years.

On the 10th anniversary of the Total Divas premiere episode, Renee Paquette took to Twitter to express her surprise. She replied to a post by @popcrave :

10 years ago??? Holy moly.

Renee Paquette made her AEW debut in October 2022 as a backstage interviewer and working in the company since then.

She is well-known for her work in WWE, under the name Renee Young, from 2012 to 2020, where she served as an interviewer, presenter, and commentator. Renee's work in WWE was well applauded, and she went on to become the first permanent female commentator on WWE RAW. During her time in WWE, she married AEW star Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) in 2017.

AEW Star Jon Moxley recently lost in the Blood and Guts match

Moxley is a world-traveled athlete and has won championships across various promotions like WWE, NJPW, and All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW World Champion is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world and is known for his hardcore style of wrestling. During his tenure in WWE, he was also a part of many brutal gimmick matches with weapons.

On the July 19, 2023, episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC against Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kota Ibushi) in a Blood and Guts match.

The match was chaotic as both teams used weapons to inflict maximum damage on their opponents. In the end, Moxley's team ended up on the losing side, and his team succumbed to internal conflicts. PAC and Konosuke Takeshita abandoned the team during the match.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023