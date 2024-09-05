AEW star required urgent medical attention after getting busted open on Dynamite

A top AEW star was busted open by his rival on Dynamite, and seemingly required urgent medical attention as a result. The talents in question are MJF and Daniel Garcia, who're in a bitter feud currently.

The Red Death made his shocking return to AEW last month at All In 2024, costing the American Champion MJF his title against Will Ospreay as retaliation for The Wolf of Wrestling injuring him severely some time ago with a second-rope tombstone piledriver. Garcia attacked Friedman once again last week on Dynamite, and informed the latter of his desire to break his neck in their upcoming match at AEW All Out 2024 this Saturday.

The go-home edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite ahead of All Out featured a segment starring Daniel Garcia, who again called out MJF to a fight tonight, unwilling to wait for the pay-per-view. The Salt of the Earth then revealed his presence amongst members of the crowd packing the UW Panther Arena, and responded to Garcia by promising to destroy him and cause further damage to his neck in the Now Arena on September 7.

While trading words in a heated exchange, MJF resorted to his trademark promo tactics and disrespected Garcia's mother, prompting the former ROH Pure Champion to jump the guardrail to attack Friedman and brawl with multiple security officials in the process. However, the former AEW World Champion managed to crack Garcia in the head with a bottle, busting him open and leaving him in urgent need of medical care, as pointed out on commentary. Friedman vowed to destroy the former JAS member at All Out in a menacing parting shot before leaving.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Garcia can exact vengeance on MJF this Saturday.

