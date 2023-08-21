AEW star responds to criticism for recent controversial match

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Jeff Jarrett faced Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match. The bout, while not quite living up to the hype, was unique, chaotic, and polarising and fans had extreme views about it. Jarrett ultimately emerged victorious and pinned Hardy with assistance from Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett talked about the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match and the criticism surrounding it, saying that the company did the match for the network (Turner) and it was Tony Khan's decision, who was super excited about it. He added that the funds from the event going to charity (Maui Food Bank) said a lot to him.

"It’s my understanding, across the board, the network, because they’re the ones, when you bill a deck and hey, we did for this client and this for this client, all that. Obviously, goes without saying, the top man, TK, super excited. Look, his sole decision. That was up to him. With the funds going to Maui, that says so much to me. (H/t Fightful )

While some fans didn't like the match, the WWE Hall of Famer said he loved it and was honored to be a part of it. Double J added that it was out of the box and executed to perfection.

"But the audience being so passionate about it, I love that, okay, that lit a nerve. Not always good. Some people just didn’t like it, but I loved it. I thought it was an honor to be in that type of integration. It was definitely out of the box. I thought Jeff Hardy and his entire crew executed it to a tee," he said.(H/t Fightful )

The match even had an appearance from Leatherface, a character from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, walking towards the ring with a chainsaw. Jarrett talked about the scene and praised the overall production of the match.

I’m not a horror movie guy, but Leatherface, that clip of him walking down the aisle, throwing the chainsaw, and he was supposed to be on our side, but Sonjay got his ass kicked, Karen got ran off, and all the integration. Production across the board, it was a grand slam in so many ways. (H/t Fightful )

The Hardys will challenge Aussie Open for Tag Titles on AEW Dynamite

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis(Aussie Open) defeated Brother Zay and Ethan Page in the ROH Tag Team Championship match on the recent episode of AEW Rampage.

Aussie Open is scheduled to defend their Tag Team Titles against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF at AEW All In Zero Hour on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium, London.

However, the Australian duo has one last obstacle to cross before heading into All In. They will face Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy and defend the ROH tag titles at the upcoming AEW Dynamite.

It is a high-stakes match for the champions as a loss will likely lead to Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis losing their spot on one of the biggest pay-per-views in professional wrestling history.

What are your views about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot