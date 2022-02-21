AEW star responds to Matt Cardona’s reference on social media

AEW star Shawn Spears has responded to current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona after Cardona proclaimed himself as “The Chairman of IMPACT Wrestling” on social media.

This past weekend, Cardona was defending his IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship against Jordynne Grace at the “No Surrender” event, which he won by disqualification. After the match, the man formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE took to Twitter to ask whether he was “The Chairman” of the Nashville-based promotion.

Intrigued by the post, AEW’s Shawn Spears responded with a straightforward message:

Spears has been known as the self proclaimed “Chairman” of AEW since his first major story in the company back in 2019. Spears struck Cody Rhodes over the head with a chair, busting him open and turning on his long-time friend, announcing himself as the “Chairman” shortly after.

The name has stuck with Spears to this day, where he has recently released a t-shirt with the phrase “Just Swing It,” a reference to former WWE Champion and Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Matt Cardona recently fought another AEW star

Matt Cardona is having the time of his life away from WWE, proving to performers worldwide that there is so much more to wrestling than trying to make it in Vince McMahon’s Wild West saloon.

Whether it’s holding the 10 pounds of gold in the NWA or hovering around the title picture in IMPACT, Cardona is having a jolly old time. However, his finest work is coming in GCW, where he sticks out like a sore thumb in a world of broken glass, splintered doors, and buckets of blood.

Cardon proclaims to be the “Deathmatch King” while simultaneously having all the experience in the world as Vince McMahon when he was the ECW Champion. Cardona took his GCW gimmick to a whole new level when he faced AEW star Joey Janela at “The WRLD on GCW” event in January.

The grudge match revolved around Janela supposedly having a romantic relationship with Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green. With this in mind, the match had everything and anything a fan could think of. Weapon-induced chaos, fans throwing garbage in the ring and Hornswoggle were just some of the moments involved. Cardona picked up the win over Janela to the joy of absolutely nobody on hand in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

