"They had their shot" - AEW star responds to WWE and Vince McMahon's reported interest in signing him

AEW's Wardlow knows he would be a perfect fit in WWE but feels that Vince McMahon's promotion already had their chance to sign him.

Mr Mayhem had a tryout with WWE, but the company's higher-ups weren't interested in signing him at the time.

Wardlow recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Chris asked Wardlow about rumors that WWE are interested in signing him.

Wardlow responded by saying he'd always felt he could be successful in WWE and hinted that he felt he was exactly what Vince McMahon was looking for in a wrestler. However, Wardlow said that WWE already had their shot at signing him and chose not to do so:

"Like I said, I always believed that I was going to walk in WWE's front doors they were going to go 'What took you so long? Get over here' [laughs] so... I don't want to sound cocky but I'm very confident that... I was confident years ago and it didn't happen but I still feel like a certain individual in that company would look at me and go 'You're my guy' so I'm not surprised. I feel like I'm right up their alley of what they're cookie-cutter wrestler would be but hey, they had their shot."

AEW's Wardlow on when he knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler

During the interview, AEW star Wardlow also opened up about his childhood and when he knew that he wanted to be a pro wrestler. Wardlow said that he'd wanted to be a pro wrestler since he was in elementary school but ended up taking a different path after leaving high school before destiny brought him back to pro wrestling:

"I've always been such a big dreamer that I believed in it when I was in elementary school. I was locked in, like, this is what I'm going to do and there's nothing that's going to veer me away from that and I was very confident even through school - elementary, junior high, high school, that this is what I'm going to do for a living and it was a weird thing because I knew what my life was going to be, almost to a fault, probably to a fault. I think I was over confident while I was leaving high school. I knew I was going to be this superstar pro wrestler but you know, life happens and you make some bad choices and I went very far from that path for a number of years but fortunately found my way back. Destiy is destiny."

Wardlow also discussed his debut AEW match inside the steel cage against Cody Rhodes and what AEW President Tony Khan told him right before he went out for the match. You can check that out HERE.

