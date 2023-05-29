AEW star returns after 297 days to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak at Double or Nothing 

A whirlwind of emotions suddenly came alive for an eventful TBS Women's Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing. Jade Cargill went toe-to-toe with Taya Valkyrie in what was a hard-hitting match after months of heat between the two superstars.

Jade Cargill had her undefeated AEW TBS Championship on the line, and Valkyrie wanted to be the one to give her that first loss. However, in the end, the streak would continue as Cargill took her 60th victory.

It seemed that the TBS Champion was in good spirits, as she was still in the mood to defend her title one more time during the night. She issued an open challenge, which was answered by none other than Kris Statlander, making her return after nine months.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien took the fight to the champion, and in short, time was able to put Cargill away to not only become the new TBS Women's Champion but to add a blemish to Cargill's clean slate and give her first loss.

With the dawn of a new reign entering AEW, it seems that Statlander has a huge bar to reach, as her predecessor had a long-time reign.

