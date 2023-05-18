AEW star returns to Dynamite tapings after 2 years

It seems like we've reached the season of returns in AEW. Along with Miro, Thunder Rosa, and Andrade El Idolo, another star making her return is none other than Abadon. Her last appearance for the promotion was in November 2022 before she suffered an injury to her collarbone which would sideline her for a while.

However. Abadon did not make her return on the main card at Dynamite. She was instead featured in one of Dynamite's pre-show dark matches as she teamed up with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir.

No official announcement for the match was made, so it came as a surprise to several fans in attendance for Dynamite to see The Living Dead Girl back in the promotion. Their team went on to win the six-man tag team match.

Prior to her injury, Abadon had been competing on Dark and Elevation. However, as both Youtube programs have been canceled already, it will be interesting to see where the star makes her live TV return.

What's next for Abadon in AEW?

Despite being in a dark match, fans may wonder if Abadon's return tonight means that we will see her more frequently. Her last appearance on Dynamite was in January 2021, when she competed against Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship. This would be her last official appearance on Wednesday nights to this day.

The Living Dead Girl made brief appearances for AEW in 2021: at All Out as she competed in the Casino Battle Royale and on Rampage as she took on Britt Baker. She frequently appeared on Dark and Elevation, where she maintained a winning streak, her last loss coming in March 2020.

With Abadon being back, it will be interesting to see if she gets involved in a storyline on television. What are your reactions regarding Abadon's sudden appearance? Let us know in the comments section below.

