"You're the reason I got into wrestling!"- AEW star reveals first reaction to meeting CM Punk

For many, CM Punk's return to professional wrestling in AEW marked their return to pro-wrestling as well, as CM Punk was the biggest star when they became fans. One of those was AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, who revealed her reaction after meeting CM Punk.

The Second City Saint made a sensational return at AEW Rampage: The First Dance to the sheer delight of everyone present in the building as well as the millions watching around the world.

Aubrey Edwards spoke to Tony Schiavone at the AEW Unrestricted podcast and spoke at length about her first reaction to knowing CM Punk was there at the United Center, and then meeting him for the first time.

"I remember walking around backstage in the United Center and Daryl, one of our guys on the production team, comes up to me and goes 'he's here' and I'm just like, 'oh God, oh God.' Daryl knew, and I'm sitting there, I actually drank a Pepsi that day in catering just cause I was hoping, I'm gonna put good karma in the universe cause I never drink Pepsi and then I saw him [CM Punk] walking around, I saw the back of his head first and I'm like, 'oh God, oh God.'"

"I've never panicked meeting someone, I don't know if you have but to me everyone is a person who happens to be someone on TV but to me this is, THE celebrity. I was talking to Punk a little bit about it after and I told him 'you're the reason I got into wrestling!' and he's like 'oh wait, you're serious?' and I'm like 'yeah yeah'," Aubrey Edwards said.

CM Punk is set to take on Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

CM Punk's first match on AEW's weekly shows will take place next week at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam when he squares off against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

The seeds for this match were sown last week when Taz interrupted Punk's promo. This week's AEW Dynamite saw HOOK and Powerhouse Hobbs demolish the Straight Edge star when Hobbs choke-slammed CM Punk through the announcer's table.

CM Punk made a victorious debut at All Out and will be looking for his second victory in AEW in what is set to be a packed week of AEW programming.

