AEW star reveals what Mark Henry told her before WWE tryout

Prior to joining AEW, Mark Henry was an integral member of the WWE talent pipeline. In this capacity, he was instrumental in getting Jade Cargill a tryout at the WWE Performance Center.

Cargill is a model, trainer, and child psychologist. She also grew up as a wrestling fan and eventually decided to try her hand at the sport. Her first taste of the industry was at the WWE Performance Center, where she managed to secure a contract offer.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the TBS Champion revealed what WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW backstage personality Mark Henry told her prior to her first entry into the squared circle.

"I had a mutual friend with Mark Henry, and he was like, he came and watched me train as far as working out training, and he was like, 'You're very impressive. I see that you were a past athlete.' He's seen all my credentials as far as being athlete. He's seen I had my head on straight. He told me everything that was gonna come with wrestling as far as the politics, as far as the sleepless nights, as far as being hurt all the time, you know, like, being hurt is normal," said Cargill. (13:42)

The current TBS Champion went on to discuss how the former WWE Superstar set her up for a tryout:

"So I mean, he was telling me all this, and being away from your kids, and being away from your family, and like just the role. He was just telling me on, he was like, 'Well if you really wanna do this I could set you up to try out.' I was like yeah, let's do it. Let's do it. Like I thought about it, and so the first time I was in the ring was out for a trial," said Cargill. (14:09)

Jade Cargill explained why she prefers AEW over WWE

Marc Mero @MarcMero Congratulations to my friend the amazing @Jade_Cargill for winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year. I was honored to win it my rookie year in 1991! Congratulations to my friend the amazing @Jade_Cargill for winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year. I was honored to win it my rookie year in 1991! https://t.co/x9bFT9QBwa

Jade Cargill rejected WWE's contract, and AEW coming into existence played a part in her decision. On Chris Jericho's podcast, she explained why she made the decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling:

"I didn’t have to relocate. I felt at home. I could call the owner of our company [AEW] and talk to him and he knew my name. He knew my purpose. He knew that I wanted to do this, and that mattered to me. The other company was pissed off that they sent me this 100 page contract, but I made the best decision for my family, and I made the best decision for myself.” (h/t: WrestlingNews)

Jade Cargill had a dominant first year in AEW. She defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion and looks poised to become a major wrestling star in the future.

