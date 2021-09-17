AEW star reveals what Ronda Rousey is really like in real life

Ruby Soho was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho. During the interview, the AEW star opened up about her experience working with Ronda Rousey. Soho spoke about what the former RAW Women's Champion was really like behind the scenes and said that working with Rousey was "awesome".

She put the UFC legend over as humble and also gave fans an insight into their match which main evented an episode of the Red brand. Soho said that the original match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view had been cut short, following which Rousey personally went to bat for her and got their match to happen on RAW:

"It was awesome. She honestly gave me one of my favourite matches that I had while I was there because it meant a lot to us. She's one of those people that's incredibly humble when she knows she doesn't know a lot about what she's in at the moment but she's a sponge. That girl picks up super fast and legitimately has amazing instincts. She's awesome and we had a match at Elimination Chamber and we were on the house shows prior to that, she and I had this match that we were super proud of and were really really exicted to do."

"We got to the show for Elimination Chamber and we had the time that we thought we had and then a few minutes later, we were told it's going to be two minutes and tap her out, and I knew the story wasn't about me, it was leading up to the first women's main event [at WrestleMania] but I was so excited about that match and I was so proud of it because it was a beautiful meld of our two styles. I was so bummed, like we'll never get to show this match off and then, next thing I know Ronda went in and rallied for that match to happen on Monday Night RAW the next night. She went in and she said, 'I always have a title defense the night after a pay-per-view and I want it to be Ruby' and she rallied for me and that night we were the main event," said Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho is set to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship at Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will take place next Wednesday night from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Over 18,000 tickets have been sold already and it will be the company's biggest gate to date.

Ruby Soho is set to challenge Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship on the show. Both Soho and Baker are set to speak on this week's Rampage ahead of their title match next week.

