"That kind of makes sense" - AEW star reveals what trope Vince McMahon hates in modern wrestling

AEW star QT Marshall has revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has a number of pet peeves when it comes to modern wrestling. One such "Vince-ism" involves how someone should be thrown back into the ring.

QT Marshall is an 18-year veteran of the wrestling business and has learned a handy trick or two throughout his travels with companies like WWE, NJPW and ROH. He is now seen as one of the most experienced names on the AEW roster, despite being in his mid-30s.

Speaking with Tom Campbell from Cultaholic Wrestling on the latest episode of "Desert Island Graps," Marshall gave some insight into the inner workings of Vince McMahon's mind. QT credits AEW's latest backstage signing - former WWE producer Pat Buck - for this info:

"Everyone jokes about the 'Vince-isms,' but Pat Buck just came to AEW and we were talking about, when he was in WWE, some of the 'Vince-isms.' One of the things he said was, Vince doesn't like when you grab someone and you just chuck them back in the ring and they roll in 30 times. I thought about it and I said, 'You know what, that kind of makes sense.'" said QT Marshall.

Marshall admitted to thinking about it for longer and wondered how he would go about it if he was in a match:

"You've seen it for so many years, so it's something you know, but it does make sense. If you get thrown in, you wouldn't roll all the way to the other side. You would probably just pick the guy up, put them on the apron, and then get it and yank them into the middle of the ring. It's more realistic." (H/T Fightful)

Vince McMahon is known for his many "Vince-isms"

Vince McMahon is something of an enigma. Over the years, many stories have emerged from talent and former WWE employees highlighting his strange quirks, pet peeves, and offbeat sense of humor.

One of the most famous examples is that Vince McMahon hates people sneezing around him. McMahon apparently sees it as a weakness or a sign that someone isn't fully in control, and detests anyone who dares sneeze in his presence.

McMahon also famously doesn't ask anything of his talent that he himself would not do. This has been proven by Vince testing the zipline that would carry Shawn Michaels across the arena at WrestleMania XII and taking the first ride in the dumpster that was pushed off the stage by the New Age Outlaws in February 1998.

What's your favorite "Vince-ism?" Let us know in the comment section down below!

