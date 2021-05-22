AEW star Rey Fenix set to miss Double or Nothing due to injury

Mexican Luchador Rey Fenix is reportedly suffering from an injury and will miss AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing on May 30th.

Rey Fenix's name was not included in the twenty participants that AEW announced for the upcoming Casino Battle Royale. This led to speculation surrounding what might be the reason.

Dave Metlzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has reported that Rey Fenix will miss Double or Nothing due to an injury. However, it is unknown what type of injuries the Mexican star is suffering from.

It is believed that Fenix may have suffered an injury during his recent match in Mexico. As of now, there's no update on how long Fenix will be out of action for.

A lot of my homies in this....I don’t know who to root for....who y’all got? #SoundOff #Salute pic.twitter.com/3gG8l6NpPI — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) May 21, 2021

Had Rey Fenix not been injured, he would have been included in the Casino Battle Royal. However, his brother Penta El Zero Miedo will be participating in the 21 men battle royal for a future shot at the AEW World title.

Rey Fenix had a great start to his AEW career

Before coming to AEW, Rey Fenix and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo ruled the tag-team division in the Indies. Rey Fenix currently holds the AAA World Tag Team titles alongside Penta El Zero Miedo.

After the Lucha Brothers signed to AEW, they formed a trio with PAC, which goes by the name Death Triangle. They have had several major feuds with the likes of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. At one point, Rey Fenix unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World title. Despite the loss, he came out as a star in the match.

Death Triangle have never been able to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships. Now that Rey Fenix is out with an injury, the faction seems to be split up for now. Penta El Zero Miedo will be competing in the upcoming Casino Battle Royale while PAC will be in the main event of Double or Northing alongside Orange Cassidy and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

It remains to be seen if the duo will help each other during their respective matches.

Do you think Death Triangle will reform once Rey Fenix returns from injury? Sound off in the comments section below.

'