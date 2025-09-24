AEW star Ricochet takes a subtle shot at WWE run

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:27 GMT
AEW star Ricochet (Image via his Instagram)
AEW star Ricochet (Image via his Instagram)

Ricochet has become one of the biggest attractions of AEW programming over the last year. He has been involved in some really good storylines for the past few months and seems to be enjoying his time in the Jacksonville-based company. He recently took a subtle shot at his WWE run on Twitter.

A wrestling account on Twitter posted a thread asking fans for the name of a wrestler that Tony Khan needs to sign to AEW. The Lightskin Kingpin replied to this by saying that the AEW President has already signed him and doesn't need anyone else. A fan replied to this tweet asking the former United States Champion where this version of him was 3 years ago.

Ricochet took a subtle shot at his WWE run while replying to this fan's question. He said that he was probably getting squashed by Gunther to answer the fan's question. He was referring to his match with Gunther from SmackDown 3 years ago which started Gunther's iconic Intercontinental Championship reign.

The former Intercontinental Champion seems to be enjoying his current AEW run. He is currently teaming up with the Gates of Agony on weekly AEW programming.

Ricochet and Gates of Agony emerged victorious at All Out

At All Out last week in Toronto, the Hurt Syndicate faced the team of Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a six-man tag team match. Both teams put on a great match but the Hurt Syndicate came up short.

This marked MVP'S first loss in 248 days in the Jacksonville-based company. This has also increased the momentum for the One and Only and his new group.

It will be interesting to see what's next for both teams in the upcoming weeks in AEW.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
