AEW star roasts indie talent for seemingly bragging over rejecting Tony Khan's promotion

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to seemingly shoot down an indie talent for his claims.

While the Jacksonville-based company has quite the stacked roster, the Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings still attempt to showcase even more unsigned talent for fans. This also provides indie wrestlers a chance to display their skills. Over the years, several high-profile names and mid-card pro-wrestlers have also performed in Dark Tapings.

A relatively new pro-wrestler by the name of August Artois recently took to Twitter to claim that he had turned down an offer to appear on Dark.

August Artois @ArtoisAugust Just got offered AEW Dark. Had to turn it down though. I don't cancel bookings. Maybe next time. Just got offered AEW Dark. Had to turn it down though. I don't cancel bookings. Maybe next time. 🐖

The tweet resulted in AEW star Shawn Dean calling him out on social media.

"Come on now fam…No one ever asked you to cancel anything…never asked anyone to….YOU asked for an opportunity….You declined and that’s cool…don’t flex on here fam… #Salute 🫡"

Capt. Shawn Dean @ShawnDean773 twitter.com/artoisaugust/s… August Artois @ArtoisAugust Just got offered AEW Dark. Had to turn it down though. I don't cancel bookings. Maybe next time. Just got offered AEW Dark. Had to turn it down though. I don't cancel bookings. Maybe next time. 🐖 Come on now fam…No one ever asked you to cancel anything…never asked anyone to….YOU asked for an opportunity….You declined and that’s cool…don’t flex on here fam… #Salute Come on now fam…No one ever asked you to cancel anything…never asked anyone to….YOU asked for an opportunity….You declined and that’s cool…don’t flex on here fam… #Salute🫡 twitter.com/artoisaugust/s…

A WWE Hall of Famer also joined in the conversation about AEW

August Artois' tweet garnered significant attention on social media, resulting in wrestling veteran Ricky Morton responding as well.

The WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged the young star's commitment to previous appointments. He also provided some advice for Artois' career, emphasizing the potential growth Tony Khan's promotion would provide.

"AEW is a great opportunity.👍I respect not canceling the independent date, but remember to invest you and know where eyes are going to be on you. Next time, maybe don’t express that opinion on socials. Good luck and keep chasing.🤘"

Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton

I respect not canceling the independent date, but remember to invest you and know where eyes are going to be on you.



Next time, maybe don’t express that opinion on socials. Good luck and keep chasing. 🤟🏼 @ArtoisAugust AEW is a great opportunity.I respect not canceling the independent date, but remember to invest you and know where eyes are going to be on you.Next time, maybe don’t express that opinion on socials. Good luck and keep chasing. 🤟🏼 @ArtoisAugust AEW is a great opportunity. 👍I respect not canceling the independent date, but remember to invest you and know where eyes are going to be on you. Next time, maybe don’t express that opinion on socials. Good luck and keep chasing. 🤟🏼

The latest episode of AEW Dark featured a number of exciting matches, including fan favorite Konosuke Takeshita going up against Jack Cartwheel. The show also featured powerhouses Lance Archer and Big Bill, who both won their respective matches.

As of now, it remains to be seen if August Artois will be back to participate in Tony Khan's company in the future.

