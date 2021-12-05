×
AEW star Ruby Soho to face former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in inter-gender match

Modified Dec 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
AEW star Ruby Soho is set to take on Josh Alexander at AAW Pro Wrestling presents Unstoppable 2021 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N Kedzie Blvd Chicago, IL 60647).

TICKETS NOW ON SALE!!!aawpro.ticketleap.comUnstoppable12/30/21Logan Square AuditoriumChicago, ILFeaturing the AAW return of Ruby Soho!!!Mat Fitchett's first title defense!!!The debut of Alex Zayne!!!and a ton more!!!#AAWUnstoppable https://t.co/TY3BVezFjy

The former top contender for the AEW Women's Championship will take on the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in a hotly anticipated inter-gender match. Ruby Soho demanded the promotion to give her the match against Josh Alexander to commemorate her last match in AAW which happened on the same date in 2016.

"12/30/2016 was my last match at @AAWPro 12/30/2021 I return to where it all started. So AAW, I have one request. Give me @Walking_Weapon"- Ruby Soho tweeted.

12/30/2016 was my last match at @AAWPro. 12/30/2021 I return to where it all started. So AAW, I have one request. Give me @Walking_Weapon.

AAW announced the match with a video where the Walking Weapon responded to Ruby Soho's tweet. He said that he loved and respected Ruby Soho but warned her that while she left AAW, he and the rest were always there. You can view it here:

**BREAKING***@Walking_Weapon responds to @realrubysoho Check out the exclusive video below!AAW Unstoppable12/30/21Logan Square AuditoriumChicago, ILTickets aawpro.ticketleap.comIPPV on @FiteTV #AAWUnstoppable https://t.co/KNqDgcUOwI

There will be multiple AEW stars at AAW Pro Wrestling Unstoppable

And NEW AAW Women’s Champion Skye Blue!!! But wait...@Skyebyee @christijaynes Order now on @fitetv: fite.tv/watch/aaw-pro-…#AAWClassic https://t.co/ugkM9cn7nU

The current AAW women's champion Skye Blue will be in tag team action as she teams up with Storm Grayson vs. Christi Jaynes and Ren Jones. Skye Blue has been featured regularly on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. She was also part of the Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021.

Speaking of All Out, Ruby Soho debuted for AEW at the September pay-per-view and went on to win the Battle Royale.

The match for the AAW Heavyweight Championship match between Mat Fitchett and Rich Swann will feature another top IMPACT Wrestling star, in addition to Josh Alexander.

The third announced match will be for the AAW Heritage Championship Match between Hakim Zane, Ace Austin and Myron Reed. The card is subject to change and the company has stated that more matches will be announced.

