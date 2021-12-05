AEW star Ruby Soho to face former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in inter-gender match

AEW star Ruby Soho is set to take on Josh Alexander at AAW Pro Wrestling presents Unstoppable 2021 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N Kedzie Blvd Chicago, IL 60647).

AAW Wrestling @AAWPro

aawpro.ticketleap.com



Unstoppable

12/30/21

Logan Square Auditorium

Chicago, IL



Featuring the AAW return of Ruby Soho!!!

Mat Fitchett's first title defense!!!

The debut of Alex Zayne!!!

and a ton more!!!



The former top contender for the AEW Women's Championship will take on the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in a hotly anticipated inter-gender match. Ruby Soho demanded the promotion to give her the match against Josh Alexander to commemorate her last match in AAW which happened on the same date in 2016.

"12/30/2016 was my last match at @AAWPro 12/30/2021 I return to where it all started. So AAW, I have one request. Give me @Walking_Weapon"- Ruby Soho tweeted.

.

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho



12/30/2021 I return to where it all started.



So AAW, I have one request. Give me @Walking_Weapon

AAW announced the match with a video where the Walking Weapon responded to Ruby Soho's tweet. He said that he loved and respected Ruby Soho but warned her that while she left AAW, he and the rest were always there. You can view it here:

There will be multiple AEW stars at AAW Pro Wrestling Unstoppable

The current AAW women's champion Skye Blue will be in tag team action as she teams up with Storm Grayson vs. Christi Jaynes and Ren Jones. Skye Blue has been featured regularly on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. She was also part of the Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021.

Speaking of All Out, Ruby Soho debuted for AEW at the September pay-per-view and went on to win the Battle Royale.

The match for the AAW Heavyweight Championship match between Mat Fitchett and Rich Swann will feature another top IMPACT Wrestling star, in addition to Josh Alexander.

The third announced match will be for the AAW Heritage Championship Match between Hakim Zane, Ace Austin and Myron Reed. The card is subject to change and the company has stated that more matches will be announced.

