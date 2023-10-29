AEW star's 19-0 undefeated streak comes to an end on Collision

Tonight on Collision, Hikaru Shida broke a certain AEW star's 19-match undefeated streak. She did this in a Fright Night Fight match for the AEW Women's Championship. The star in question is the ever-mysterious Abadon.

This was the third installment of this matchup and the second title match between them. Shida put her title on the line against Abadon on January 6, 2021, and successfully defended it despite being intimidated by her challenger.

The AEW Women's Champion had to make use of the special ring setup to put away her opponent, placing a pumpkin on Abadon's head before hitting her Katana maneuver to seal the deal. This would be Abadon's first loss since October 2021, when she lost to Britt Baker.

Immediately after the match ended, "Timeless" Toni Storm came out and once again stole the spotlight, as she did so at Dynamite this week. This could be a tease that Storm could be the next person lined up for a chance at the title.

Storm will be looking to add herself to the list of three-time Women's Champions should she get the chance to challenge Hikaru Shida.

