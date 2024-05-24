AEW star's absence is apparently due to a "small incident" that happened in 2024

An AEW star who has been out of action for quite some time now reveals that a small incident kept her out. The star also revealed that the said incident took place earlier this year.

The AEW star in question is Charlette Renegade. Charlette has been on the All Elite roster since 2021. She has been in a tag team named 'The Renegades' with her twin sister, Robyn Renegade. Lately, Charlette has been absent after featuring regularly on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor.

The 24-year-old last wrestled on ROH in December 2023, where she teamed with Robyn Renegade and Taya Valkyrie to defeat Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Trish Adora. It was recently reported that Charlette is absent due to a concussion.

However, Renegade revealed she has been absent due to a small incident and could be out for six months. Speaking on Women's Wrestling Talk recently, Charlette Renegade revealed the following:

"At the start of the year, I had a small incident occur that put me out for six months. We’re quickly approaching that six months now, but what I’ve been doing during that six months is I learned how to cut hair. I’ve become a barber, as kinda like a side job while I’m out. I’m here and I’m supporting Robyn and trying to help her behind the scenes as much as I can, trying to be there for her as much as I can." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The star did not reveal the nature of the incident, but fans will hope that she will be able to make a successful return soon.

AEW star says she is approaching the end of her hiatus

The AEW star, Charlette Renegade also stated that while she is out for six months, the end of those six months is quickly approaching.

“But we’re quickly approaching the end of our six months, so hopefully you guys should start seeing me more back out there.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Moreover, Charlette Renegade also said that she wants to return as soon as possible and team with Robyn. Only time will tell when the duo will be in action again.