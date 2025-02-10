AEW star's disappearance questioned by 'concerned' colleague: "I was worried you retired"

An AEW star recently questioned a top wrestler's absence from TV, asking if he had retired. Darius Martin is one half of Top Flight, and together with Dante Martin, the duo has entertained audiences with their high-flying actions for many years. After being overlooked for a long time, the stars are now involved in a major feud.

Top Flight has been feuding with Lio Rush and Action Andretti for the past few months. The four stars worked together as a faction last year, but continued beatdowns from The Death Riders led Lio and Action to turn heel. Recently, Darius Martin took a jab at Lio Rush's previous retirement. The latter had announced his retirement from pro wrestling in 2021, only to return to the sport later on.

Lio Rush hasn't wrestled on TV for a month, and his rival Darius Martin took a jab at him. Recently, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion tweeted that he was living his dream as a pro wrestler but didn’t enjoy working with Top Flight. Darius then replied that Lio's absence had him worried that the star had hung up his boots again.

"Every week? You ain’t shown up in at least 3. I was worried you retired again," he wrote.

Lio Rush talks about his first AEW run

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion made his debut at the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 but didn't compete for long. However, his second stint, which began in 2024, has been going well.

While speaking with AEW Unrestricted, Lio Rush revealed that his mental state wasn't quite right during his first run in the company.

"I don’t think it was the right time for me; I don’t think it was the right time for AEW to have me right there in the mental state that I was in. It wasn’t fair for both parties. I’m in a space where I feel confident; I feel a lot wiser; I feel a lot more prepared than I was before, and I know what I can bring to the table, and I want to offer that."

It will be interesting to see when Rush returns to the Tony Khan-led promotion again.

