AEW star's exit seemingly confirmed with leadership change

AEW may have confirmed a top star's departure on tonight's Dynamite. Earlier, reports claimed that Malakai Black, a former World Trios Tag Team Champion, was leaving the company. His teammates seemingly affirmed his exit on tonight's show.

The House of Black has been a top faction in AEW. Malakai Black, Julia Hart, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews dominated the locker room. However, after a few years together, the group's leader, Black, is allegedly set to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On tonight's Dynamite, Julia Hart, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews were featured in a short vignette. In it, the trio hinted that Malakai would no longer be their leader and would all lead together moving forward.

Trending

"For years, we've had a voice to guide us. That voice was all but deafening. Now, that voice has gone silent," Brody said. (00:02 - 00:13)

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Buddy Matthews then claimed that the faction would no longer live under shadows.

"And we are done living in the shadows... No leaders," Buddy said. (00:14 - 00:24)

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will book them going forward, as Brody and Buddy will be working as a tag team going forward.

Please credit AEW and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback