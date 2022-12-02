AEW star's impressive physique caught Lana's (CJ Perry) attention

Lana (aka CJ Perry), the wife of AEW wrestler Miro, has not been seen in any wrestling promotion since being released from WWE last year. Although she's inactive as a wrestler, she's still active on social media and recently reacted to the stunning physique of TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill celebrated her undefeated streak. She wore an interesting outfit made of American Dollar bills insinuating that she is the 'Money-maker' of the women's division.

The TBS Champion shared a video on Twitter highlighting her outfit and stated that she is the top female in AEW.

"STOP PLAYING WITH ME! I’m the ONE. 💰🤑😎," Jade Cargill tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

The former WWE Superstar was fascinated by her outfit and physique and gave the impression that she felt insecure about her own body and needed to work out more often to match Cargill's physique.

"WOW !!!!! I need to go to the gym now. You are flawless ❤️," Lana tweeted.

You can check out her reaction below:

Jade Cargill and fans replied to Lana (aka CJ Perry)'s message

Like CJ Perry, the wrestling world was fascinated by Cargill's physique. They not only appreciated her looks but also praised her in-ring and microphone skills.

Like CJ Perry, the wrestling world was fascinated by Cargill's physique. They not only appreciated her looks but also praised her in-ring and microphone skills.

"This goddess wears her money to work with plenty to spare. All of the money in the world couldn't buy the confidence, charisma, and energy this woman brings to a room. That money's worth more on her body than spending those bills individually."

"You are obviously gorgeous but I'd like to congratulate you on your progress in the ring and with your character and promo. You are becoming an awesome Talent. Plus I love the cosplay outfits keep up the hard work! Big fan"

Some wanted Miro's wife to return to the squared circle. They wanted her to either build a feud with the TBS Champion or return to WWE.

Fans wanted her to either build a feud with the TBS Champion or return to WWE.

"know you need to come back to wwe"

Fans, while praising Cargill, were still unhappy that she is building a feud with hip-hop artist Bow Bow.

"You going to waste all that on a program with Bow Wow? Why? You're IT!! He's as irrelevant now as he was when he was 'popular'!"

"Bow Wow should stick to a matchup with someone his own size, Jade Cargill would rip him to shreds"

Cargill's wardrobe artist also reacted to her outfit and mentioned that the TBS Champion is the only one that can rock this outfit.

The TBS Champion thanked Lana for her kind words.

"Thank you beautiful 🥰😘," Jade Cargill replied.

The TBS Champion recently retained her title against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. Since then, she has been building a feud with hip-hop artist Bow Wow. The artist claims that he will see The TBS Champion on Dynamite soon.

There are rumors that Bow Wow may bring someone with him. Who do you think the hip-hop star will bring? Let us know in the comments section below.

