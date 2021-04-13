AEW star's in-ring return confirmed, Christian Cage set to appear on this week's AEW Dynamite

In addition to the already stacked card, AEW has added another match and a segment to this week's Dynamite. Kris Statlander will be making her in-ring return, though AEW has not revealed her opponent.

Statlander returned a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite after a nine-month absence due to a torn ACL suffered in the Arcade Anarchy match. She took down Penelope Ford and assisted Best Friends to pick up the win.

The Galaxy's Favorite Alien @callmekrisstat makes her return to ring after nearly 11 months away because of a knee injury, on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night, April 14 at 8pm on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/EGWGXpC5cF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021

Since then, Statlander has officially joined Best Friends, making it a four-person stable. Her inclusion was confirmed on last week's episode when Trent Beretta said The Alien was now a member.

Apart from this, AEW has also teased Christian Cage's appearance on this week's Dynamite to address last week's developments, where Tazz laid down an offer to join Team Tazz.

While Christian Cage didn't look particularly interested in Tazz's offer, the former WWE Champion had nearly a week to think about it. There's every possibility he had a change of mind, and it would be intriguing to see what goes down in the segment.

What else will go down on this week's AEW Dynamite?

The Young Bucks are all set to defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) on this week's episode. In another title match, TNT Champion Darby Allin will square off against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere clash.

The #AEW World Tag Team Championship is on the line THIS Wednesday, April 14 8/7c on #AEWDynamite! The @YoungBucks will defend their World Tag Team titles against the #AEWRevolution #CasinoTagTeamRoyale winners, @BASTARDPAC & @ReyFenixMx. Watch Dynamite every Wed at 8pm on TNT pic.twitter.com/9Xn7nCJePY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021

Advertisement

Jade Cargill will collide against Red Velvet in singles action after they impressed mightily in a mixed-tag team match that also featured Cody and Shaq O'Neal.

Chris Jericho will face Dax Harwood in one-on-one action with Mike Tyson as the Special Enforcer. Only The Pinnacle's Cash Wheeler and The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara will be allowed on the ringside, with other members of both stables banned from ringside.

Check out the updated card for AEW Dynamite below -

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Kris Statlander makes an in-ring return

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against PAC and Rey Fenix

* How will Taz react if Christian Cage turns down his Team Taz invite?

Which match are you most looking forward to on this week's AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.