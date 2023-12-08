AEW star's issues with Jon Moxley have become personal; he vows to expose the former WWE star

An AEW star who recently lost his match against the former WWE Champion Jon Moxley in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament makes things personal with Mox by sending a message to him.

The AEW star in question is the LFI member, Rush. The Lucha star is one of the participants in the Gold League of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Rush was scheduled to take on Jon Moxley for three points in the Gold League.

In conclusion of the match, Moxley defeated Rush by passing him out with a sleeper hold to earn the third consecutive victory in the tournament. After his loss, Rush quickly got up and was seemingly unhappy with the result.

Rush later took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction and also pointed out that he never tapped out and put out a challenge for Mox as well:

"I didnt tap out, the ref didnt even check my arm to see if I was out. You have never beaten me clean, everyone knows id beat your f***ng a** in a no rules match. This is becoming personal, and im going to defeat you on tv and prove to the world you cannot handle the BULL !🤬"

The uncensored tweet can be seen here.

Who is Jon Moxley's next opponent in the AEW Continental Classic?

Jon Moxley has been on a roll in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament and has won three consecutive matches in the Gold League. After a victory over three other competitors for the past three weeks, the former WWE Champion is set to take on the rising star and one of the favorites, Swerve Strickland.

Expand Tweet

Moxley vs. Swerve next week on Dynamite will be their first ever match in the history of the All Elite ptomotion. Henceforth, it remains to be seen who gets their winning streak broken in the tournament next Wednesday.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here